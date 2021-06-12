Alex Hammerstone Set for MLW Battle Riot III

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that Alex Hammerstone is the first competitor announced for this year’s Battle Riot III. The 40-wrestler challenge is slated for July in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena. You can see the full details below:

Hammerstone enters Battle Riot

40 wrestler will riot July 10 in Philadelphia

The first wrestler to be confirmed for this year’s Battle Riot is the longest reigning title holder in MLW history, the National Openweight Champion ALEX HAMMERSTONE.

With Josef Samael controlling all challenges to the title, the only path for Hammer to get his title vs title dream match is to win the Battle Riot on July 10 in Philadelphia. (buy tickets)

Can Hammer outlast 39 other men?

What will CONTRA do to stop Alex Hammerstone?

The world will find out July 10 in Philly at the 2300 Arena.