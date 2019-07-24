Alex Hammerstone Explains Why He Signed a Contract With MLW, His Upcoming Match With Savio Vega

– Fightful recently interviewed MLW talent Alex Hammerstone, where he discussed signing his MLW contract and more. Below are some additional highlights from Fightful.

Alex Hammerstone on signing a contract with MLW: “There’s those times in the industry when there gets to be a pool of guys that all have that aura around them of, ‘Man, I’m pretty sure everybody’s paying attention to them, that guy’s probably gonna be somewhere, but it just hasn’t happened yet.’ And obviously at the beginning of this year in wrestling, with everything that happened and was announced, all the companies turned and started really going after who they wanted. And I can’t say MLW was the only company talking to me, but what I can say is they seem to have a very clear vision for me. It wasn’t that I was some prospect; it wasn’t that I was some muscular guy that ‘hey, maybe he’ll look good on our program’ or ‘maybe we can do something with you eventually.’ It was, ‘Hey, we like what you bring to the table and we want to make you a part of this show.’ And that’s what I wanted to hear. Being in wrestling as long as I have, it’s good to be valued for what you bring to the table, not that a company was trying to scoop me up so no one else could. It was that they specifically saw something that they wanted to buy, and I think the relationship so far has been very beneficial on both sides.”

Hammerstone on capitalizing on his opportunities: “I wasn’t expecting necessarily anything handed to me, but I was expecting… I know what I’m able to bring to the table, so I knew that I was going to take every opportunity and capitalize on every opportunity. Whether it’s a promo, whether it’s a video package, whether it’s any time in the ring. I knew that I was going to show how tenacious I was, I was going to show how I wanted to get to the top. Obviously, the Dynasty was something that the idea was there for it, but it could have easily been a flop. It could have easily been cheesy. But, you have three guys who understand the concept of it, but all are bringing a very different flavor and very different personality to it. And it’s been, I think naturally people can watch it and tell how much fun we’re having with it, and it makes it fun to watch.”

Hammerstone on facing Savio Vega at Never Say Never: “The thing is the younger cats, they’ve got speed, agility, they’ve got all these crazy type of aerial moves that are being innovated day in and day out. But, at the end of the day, they’re pretty easily put down and over powered. Whereas something like Savio Vega, he’s got a bag of tricks that maybe goes a little deeper than I am used to. So I guess you’d say expect the unexpected. But you don’t really change your game plan. When you’re me and I’ve been as dominate as I’ve been. I come in planning to—if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Do what got you to the dance to keep on dancing.”