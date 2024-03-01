wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone Signs With TNA, Will Compete At Sacrifice
February 29, 2024 | Posted by
Alex Hammerstone has joined TNA, signing with the company with a match set for Sacrifice. TNA announced on Thursday that the former MLW World Champion has signed with them and will battle Josh Alexander at Sacrifice on March 8th.
Hammerstone faced Alexander at TNA Hard to Kill in January.
BREAKING: TNA Wrestling SIGNS @alexhammerstone! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/Mwz35s2VmP
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2024
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will face off with @alexhammerstone at #Sacrifice on March 8 LIVE on TNA+ from St Clair College in Windsor!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/zKR3akSuL5
Get TNA+: https://t.co/VpfTemyOYk pic.twitter.com/c712GUnpLR
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 1, 2024