wrestling / News

Alex Hammerstone Signs With TNA, Will Compete At Sacrifice

February 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Alex Hammerstone Image Credit: TNA

Alex Hammerstone has joined TNA, signing with the company with a match set for Sacrifice. TNA announced on Thursday that the former MLW World Champion has signed with them and will battle Josh Alexander at Sacrifice on March 8th.

Hammerstone faced Alexander at TNA Hard to Kill in January.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alex Hammerstone, TNA, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading