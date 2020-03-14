Alex Hammerstone on Why He’s the Standard-Bearer of MLW, Reveals The Dynasty’s Goals for 2020

Speaking with Jeffrey Harris for the 411 Wrestling Interview Podcast, Alex Hammerstone discussed his run as the first and only National Openweight champion for MLW and why he sees himself as the standard-bearer for the company. He also goes over his and The Dynasty’s goals for 2020, including his goal to unify the National Openweight and World Heavyweight titles. You can check out some highlights and the full interview below:

Alex Hammerstone on being MLW’s first National Openweight champion: “Well, I mean I definitely have set the standard for the championship. I mean, look at the — It’s not like I’ve been defending the belt against schmucks and jobbers that they’re bringing in from the local mom and pop promotions. They’re giving me stars from around the belt. I defended the belt against Davey Boy Smith [Jr.]. I won it against Brian Pillman Jr. I just defended it against T-Hawk from the Stronghearts, Aerostar from Mexico, all these guys who are top-class, world-renowned athletes and wrestlers in multiple, different styles — lucha, technical, strong style; I’ve really — you can’t argue I’ve set the standard for what this belt means. But I’m not going to call myself the standard bearer for this division. I’m gonna call myself the standard bearer for this company. Because if you look at the record, I have the longest title reign out of anyone who has ever held a title for this company, and for me, it’s just a matter time before I unify my title with the World Heavyweight Championship.”

Alex Hammerstone the Dynasty’s goals for 2020: “Well, Richard Holliday is now representing the Caribbeans as the the Caribbean Champion, but I think he’s really on the cusp of exploding. Like he’s just such an incredible talent. He’s such an incredible personality. I think he’s really going to become a forefront of the show even more than he already is. But my number one goal with the company is World Heavyweight Champion. And honestly, I don’t want to sacrifice being National Openweight champion to get there. If I could, I would love to unify those belts and represent the company in a way no one else has and just really be the standard bearer and the forefront. I want people to say Major League Wrestling and go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s where Hammerstone is.’ That’s my goal.”

In the full interview, Hammerstone discusses his match with Laredo Kid at the AAA vs. MLW Super Series, the Dynasty’s feud with Mance Warner, rumors of a new MLW TV deal, how he reinvented himself, the Dynasty’s goals for 2020 and more.

0:00: Introduction

0:17: On his match against Laredo Kid and representing MLW on the card against AAA

2:21: On if there’s extra pressure for the match by being in Mexico for his title

3:55: On whether it’s more important for him to win the match for MLW or to retain his title

4:43: On how the Dynasty fits together as a group, their chemistry as an alliance, and Medina joining the group

7:15: On the Dynasty’s feud with Mance Warner and if Warner is a bad example for pro wrestling

10:58: On being the sole MLW National Openweight Champion thus far

12:30: On who he credits for bringing the Dynasty together

13:15: On how he’s reinvented himself and initially feeling pressure to be a certain type of character, being inspired by Fight Club

16:40: On if Richard is making sure he’s well-protected this week

17:46: On rumors of a new TV deal for MLW

19:59: On how accessible Court Bauer is to the roster

22:04: On his final message for Laredo Kid

23:02: On the Dynasty’s goals for 2020

24:06: Where to find him online

