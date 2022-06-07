Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido MLW World Championship Match Set for Battle Riot IV

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a huge title matchup for this month’s Battle Riot IV event. MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone will defend the title against former ROH World Champion Bandido at the event.

MLW Battle Riot IV is set for June 23 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom. Here’s the full announcement on Alex Hammerstone versus Bandido at the event:

Hammerstone vs. Bandido World Title Fight added to Battle Riot in NYC

See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping

Major League Wrestling today announced a World Heavyweight Championship title fight: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran in his corner) as MLW presents the Battle Riot at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

“El Jefe” is sending in Mexico’s most wanted as Bandido sets his sights on the grandest score of his career: Hammerstone’s World Heavyweight Championship.

Undefeated since debuting in MLW in January, Bandido impressed MLW matchmaker and AZTECA proprietor Cesar Duran with his main event win this past week on FUSION over Flamita (watch).

Winning the ROH World Championship and collecting champions from Mexico to the United Kingdom, Bandido now has MLW’s most cherished gold on his mind. Collecting this prize wouldn’t just bring him power and money from El Jefe but make him the World Champion.

No stranger to Cesar’s schemes, Hammerstone has found himself quarreling with Cesar Duran from America to Mexico as their bitter animosity only grows over time. Vanquishing all luchadores Cesar has unleashed on the champ, “Your Boy Hammer” has continued to blaze a championship path throwing thunderbolts through Cesar’s best.

Now Cesar has upped the ante.

With this championship bout having the caveat of Cesar Duran lurking ringside, Hammerstone’s faces the unknown when he steps into the ring in New York City against a man awarded countless 5-star matches with arsenal of sensational moves including the devastating 24 plex.

Will Bandido rob Hammerstone of the belt? Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

The featherweight division debut of Scarlett Bordeaux

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Richard Holliday

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.