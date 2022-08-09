Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido MLW World Title Match Set for Super Series ’22

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced an Alex Hammerstone vs. Bandido World Championship match for the Super Series in Atlanta, Georgia on September 18. You can see the full announcement below:

Interpromotional fights highlight MLW’s debut in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) – Major League Wrestling today announced a World Heavyweight Championship bout: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido for MLW: SUPER SERIES’22 presented by MLA from greater Atlanta on Sunday, September 18 at the Space Event Center at 6100 Live Oak Pkwy in Norcross, Georgia 30093.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

The cross-promotional summit will feature the participation of the grandest Mexican lucha libre promotion in the world: Lucha Libre AAA.

AAA is sending Mexico’s most wanted as Bandido sets his sights on the greatest score of his career: Hammerstone’s World Heavyweight Championship.

With no man having pinned or submitting Bandido since debuting in MLW in January, this luchador has put himself in contention for a championship bout, a bout that was originally set for the Battle Riot IV.

Collecting championships from Mexico to the United Kingdom, Bandido now has MLW’s most cherished gold on his mind. Grabbing this prize wouldn’t just bring him bragging rights for AAA and his homeland but make him the World Champion.

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido

Scheduled to appear:

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Jacob Fatu and the Samoan SWAT Team

Mads Krugger

Davey Richards

Mance Warner

Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club

Plus more!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

