Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka To Headline First MLW Fusion Of 2023

December 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alex Hammerstone will face EJ Nduka in a big match on the first MLW Fusion of 2023. On this week’s episode of Fusion, it was announced that Hammerstone will face Nduka in a Last Man Standing match on the January 5th episode of the show.

The match is the first announced for the show, which will air on Pro Wrestling TV.

