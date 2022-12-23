wrestling / News
Alex Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka To Headline First MLW Fusion Of 2023
December 22, 2022
Alex Hammerstone will face EJ Nduka in a big match on the first MLW Fusion of 2023. On this week’s episode of Fusion, it was announced that Hammerstone will face Nduka in a Last Man Standing match on the January 5th episode of the show.
The match is the first announced for the show, which will air on Pro Wrestling TV.
Streaming NOW @MLW #MLWFusion@alexhammerstone vs @EjTheJudge
LAST MAN STANDING!
Watch along with us:https://t.co/dLGYOA3r3N pic.twitter.com/kE7RNi10kz
— Pro Wrestling TV (@ProWTV) December 23, 2022