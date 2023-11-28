Alex Hammerstone vs. Jacob Fatu III Set for MLW One-Shot

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) announced that Alex Hammerstone will face Jacob Fatu in a trilogy bout next monthf for MLW One-Shot. The event will be held on December 7 in New York City. Here’s the updated lineup:

Hammerstone-Fatu III signed for NYC Dec 7

Who triumph in the trilogy?

MLW today announced Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone (promoted by Saint Laurent) at the FUSION TV taping portion of MLW: ONE-SHOT Thursday, December 7 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and at Eventbrite.

The trilogy in perhaps MLW’s greatest rivalry will go down in New York City as Hammerstone-Fatu III has been signed.

Much has changed since Hammerstone’s ascension, which culminated in him dethroning Fatu to win the World Heavyweight Championship in 2021. Having been granted his release from MLW only to join the World Titan Federation, Hammerstone, now a WTF Superstar®, shocked the world by attacking Fatu at the end of FIGHTLAND on FITE+.

Now Jacob Fatu is hungry for a win in this trilogy… and retribution for what just went down at FIGHTLAND.

While Hammerstone won their first two fights, it was evident Fatu had emerged in each clash as one of MLW’s most popular top ranked fighters. Now Fatu has to make a difference and win this critical bout.

But is Fatu prepared for the evolving Hammerstone, a powerhouse outsider promoted by Saint Laurent. Saint Laurent has flipped the script on the dynamics of this fierce rivalry, with the World Titan Federation’s presence hanging heavily over this battle.

Who will triumph in this trilogy? Find out in New York City.

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

Lock in your tickets now at http://www.MLWNYC.com and see it go down Thursday, December 7 in New York City.