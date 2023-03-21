Alex Kane Added To MLW Battle Riot V

Alex Kane is the latest MLW name to join the field for Battle Riot V. MLW announced on Monday that the Bomaye Fight Club leader is set to be part of the 40-man match at the April 8th show in Philadelphia.

The full announcement reads:

Alex Kane enters Battle RIOT V

MLW returns to Philly April 8

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The captain of the BOMAYE Fight Club has just put his name in the mix as an official entrant in Battle RIOT V.

The former National Openweight Champion and top ’21 Open Draft selection has distinguished himself as a fierce force in MLW.

Despite dominating the heavyweight division, the braggadocios “Suplex Assassin” has yet to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. That could all change if Kane sends the other 39 Battle RIOT participants to Suplex Island.

Will Alex Kane tap out all comers and take the golden ticket to title town?

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Alex Kane

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Lance Anoa’i

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.