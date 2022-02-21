Alex Kane Discusses Being Compared To Brock Lesnar & Taz

In a recent interview with Jeremy Lambert of Fightful, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane discussed people making comparisons between him and Brock Lesnar, being compared to Taz and others, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Alex Kane on people making comparisons between him and Brock Lesnar: “In the very beginning, I did. I started to set myself as apart as I possibly can. I started getting more comparisons to Taz, which, to me, makes more sense. I’m cool with that. Taz is the man. As far as getting compared to Brock Lesnar, not too much anymore. Some people still call me ‘Black Lesnar,’ which is hilarious to me. Some people would compare me to Shelton Benjamin or Kurt Angle or Lashley. I get Will Hobbs a lot. No one really compares me to Brock anymore. I throw more different suplexes than Brock.”

On his partnership with Mr. Thomas in MLW: “When I first debuted, I was with King Mo and when I left American Top Team, since King Mo is still in American Top Team, I think things are iffy there. I saw Thomas wasn’t involved in anything too crazy, so I was like, ‘let me pull this big dude over here and bring him into the Bomaye Fight Club.’ I am a muscle myself, but it never hurts to have multiple muscles in a group. It’s overkill. That’s a good thing.”