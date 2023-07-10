wrestling / News
Alex Kane Lists His Goals Following MLW World Title Win
Alex Kane is the new MLW World Heavyweight Champion, and he has a mighty list of goals now that he’s champion. Kane defeated Alex Hammerstone at MLW Never Say Never to capture the championship, and following the show he posted to Twitter to preview what’s next on his to-do list.
The list, as you can see below includes the following:
* “Longest Reign”
* [Satoshi] Kojima
* “Tap out UFC hoe”
* More money
* “Music video w/ Queen Latifah”
* [Jacob] Fatu
* “Oprah interview”
* Shingo [Takagi]
* A Bomaye Fight Club TV special
* Endorsement money
THE LIST OF BOMAYE 💥💥💥@MLW
FOR THE PEOPLE! pic.twitter.com/lYtkT3G4t0
— Alex Kane (@Alex_kane11) July 10, 2023
