Alex Kane On Growing Into a Bigger Role In MLW, Trying to Foster a Chill Environment

Alex Kane recently discussed growing into a role as a locker room leader in MLW and his goal for the backstage environment. The MLW World Champion spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about his role in the company; you can see some highlights below:

On growing into a bigger role in MLW: “When I first got there, I was a little timid. Even though the atmosphere was chill, I didn’t really know how to move and stuff like that. Over time, with the confidence Court and management has had in me, I’ve kind of blossomed. With Bomaye Fight Training, reaching out to talent and bringing them in, and getting more representation on screen.”

On becoming a locker room leader: “Court told me when I won the belt, ‘You’re the locker room leader now. However you want the locker room to be, it’s ging to be.’ I’m trying to foster an even more chill environment. I want everyone to get along and watch each other’s matches. I want it to be as much of a team as it can possibly be. The goal is to put on the best show for these fans as possible.”