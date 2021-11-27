wrestling / News
Alex Kane Is Leaving American Top Team To Create His Own Fight Team In MLW
November 27, 2021 | Posted by
In an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm (via Fightful), MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Kane said that he’s leaving American Top Team to create a fight team of his own.
He said: “So, actually, I am leaving American Top Team. I feel like I can — I mean, I’ve gotten where I’ve gotten doing it myself. Yes, I have Mo and I have Mr. Thomas but I’ve been able to carve this path for myself and Dan Lambert hasn’t really been around mentoring me in any way possible because he’s been off doing other things. So I’m actually going to leave American Top Team and I am in the works of creating my own fight team.”
