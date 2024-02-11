Alex Kane Reflects On MLW World Title Loss To Satoshi Kojima

Alex Kane’s MLW World Championship reign ended at the hands of Satoshi Kojima at MLW Superfight, and Kane talked about the title loss recently. The Bomaye Fight Club leader appeared on Fightful’s Indied Podcast and during the conversation he talked about losing the title to Kojima and the reaction online.

“It’s been wild,” Kane said. “We all know what wrestling is, so I knew what was going to happen, but I was intrigued to know what the response would be — and the response online was exactly what I thought it would be.”

He continued, “But no man, I’m good. I’m going to wreck shop even more than I have after this loss, so whomever is up next on the docket, they’re in for a world of hurt.”