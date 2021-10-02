Alex Kane Prize Fight Open Set for Tonight’s MLW Fightland

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has made another last-minute edition to tonight’s MLW Fightland event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Alex Kane will hold in a Prize Fight Open at tonight’s event. Here are all the details:

Alex Kane Prize Fight Open TONIGHT in Philly

Who will step up?

MLW Fightland Tickets Available NOW at MLW2300.com.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Alex Kane will compete in a Prize Fight Open TONIGHT at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

Cesar Duran met moments ago with The “Suplex Assassin” and King Mo and was impressed with their idea to present an “prize fight open” tonight in Philly. So much he just made the match official!

Buy tickets: www.MLW2300.com.

Who will step up and try to bring the fight to the man with over 100 suplexes in his arsenal?

Find out at FIGHTLAND this Saturday in Philadelphia.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 2. Buy tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com.