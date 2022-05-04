Alex Kane Set To Compete at MLW Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced that Alex Kane will defend the MLW National Openweight title at Kings of Colosseum, while also putting $20,000 on the line. The company is calling it ‘The Thrilla in Philla’. The event happens on May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

THRILLA IN PHILA goes down in Philly May 13

Alex Kane puts his title and $20,000 on the line against anyone willing to step up for a prize fight

MLW in conjunction with the Bomaye Fight Club today announced a co-promoted prize fight extravaganza “The Thrilla in Phila” for Kings of Colosseum ’22 on Friday, May 13 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

🎟Grab your tickets at http://www.MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The National Openweight Champion Alex Kane has dominated the competition for half a year as champion and now he is making an offer of a lifetime to any athlete using any fighting style:

Last 20 minutes get $20,000

Beat Alex Kane in under 20 minutes and win the National Openweight Championship

“You can be the greatest in the world, the best at your fighting style but if you ain’t got no heart, you won’t survive against me in the THRILLA IN PHILA,” states Kane. “This isn’t some glorified hype, this will be an extravaganza unlike anything fans have ever encountered… but can you last and if you do, you may just end up in the hospital!”

The Bomaye Fight Club is calling on any all all fighting athletes to test their prowess and be taken to the limit in a city that has hosted and celebrated some of boxing and wrestling’s most iconic bouts.

With the champ promising to crack his challenger so hard his head looks like Liberty Bell, all medical expenses due to injuries suffered at the hands of Alex Kane will graciously be covered by the Bomaye Fight Club.

The Bomaye Fight Club claims media from as far as Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa will be on hand to witness Kane’s co-promoted bout with MLW, brokered by Cesar Duran and Kane’s representatives out of Boca Raton.

As far as the identity of the challenger, currently listed as “TBD VICTIM,” well, that’s a matter of who gets their signature on the bout sheet the quickest.

Who will step up and dance with destiny and attempt to make history? It’s the THRILLA IN PHILA!

Find out LIVE Friday night, May 13 in Philadelphia at MLW Kings of Colosseum!