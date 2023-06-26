Alex Kane Shoots Back At Shayne Hawke’s “Wild Behavior”

Speaking recently with Between Two Beards, indie talent Alex Kane took issue with Shayne Hawke’s recent comments comparing the Canadian and American independent scenes (per Fightful). Kane didn’t hesitate to call out Hawke to back up his statements and put his money where his mouth is. You can find a few highlights from Kane and watch the full interview below.

On his offer to face Hawke in the ring: “Look, everybody is always talking about who got the best professional wrestlers. We got the best this, that and that- but who’s talking about money? Are you talking about money? Or, no you’re just you just flapping your gums. You just use you holding up egos? Like okay, you got your little AEW background picture, and you you think you’re a superstar? But I’ve never heard of you. You heard of me, I know you have and if you haven’t heard of me, you aren’t paying attention. If you want to get in the ring and get to get to business we can do that, but the money gotta be right. I ain’t coming in for no $50. I ain’t coming in for no $100. None of that. Money gotta be right! If he ain’t talking money I want to hear nothing out his mouth ever again. All right.”

On the relative standing of Canadian vs. American talent: “Why did [FIGHTFUL] interview him? Who is he? He is not him? Who is he? If he runs IWS than he needs to open up that damn pocket book or whatever, and either get into signing checks or putting the money together for Alex Kane to come in! I will gladly dust your ass in Canada. A lot of other places are mad because America has so much opportunity as far as wrestling goes. And that ain’t our fault! That ain’t our fault! Y’all need to get a billionaire up in Canada, or someone that loves wrestling and put some shit together. Y’all need to make that happen. Or whatever. But if you think because y’all popping right now, it’s your time in the sun. That’s y’all would dog walk us? That’s wild behavior. The American indie scene will be on your asses like that pockets. Okay? Like back pockets. You can’t escape us. Mr. Superstar, it ain’t gonna be no damn contest. I’ll dust him in five minutes! Everybody else that wasn’t talking wasn’t talking about rah rah bullshit or whatever, Yeah, they definitely stand a chance. Canada’s got some talent. But you ain’t dog walking us, what the fuck?”