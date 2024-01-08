Alex Kane Says Shelton Benjamin Is His ‘Dream Match’

Alex Kane says his dream opponent in the ring would be Shelton Benjamin. Kane spoke with MuscleManMalcom for a new interview and he was asked about a couple of potential matches that could be on the table in Benjamin and AJ Francis, both of whom are free agents after their releases from WWE in September. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On a match with Benjamin: “Look, Shelton Benjamin, you are the GOAT to me. You are the GOAT, period. I tell everybody all the time, anybody ask me, what is my dream match? Shelton Benjamin, you are my dream match. I’ll put big gold on the line, baby.”

On a match with Francis: “Me and AJ Francis, we’re boys. I like him. He’s cool. I feel a feud, a match, a story with him would make me step my game up in so many ways. So yeah, you can get this work too.”