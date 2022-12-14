Alex Kane vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. Announced for MLW Blood & Thunder

– MLW has announced that Alex Kane will face Davey Boy Smith Jr. at MLW Blood & Thunder:

Alex Kane vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. added to MLW Philly Jan. 7 card

First-time ever encounter signed for MLW FUSION TV taping

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

In 2019 Davey Boy Smith Jr. teamed up with MLW to reintroduce wrestling’s oldest tournament, the Opera Cup. The antique cup, which was last won by his grandfather, Stu Hart, in 1948, was donated to the league as an old tradition began anew.

Now, the Hart family heirloom and historic wrestling prize has been wrongfully procured by Alex Kane and the Boyame Fight Club.

Ruthlessly beating down the 2021 Opera Cup winner Davey Richards and stealing the trophy, Kane finally revealed he, in fact, was the culprit who stole the coveted 1915 cup.

Over the past few weeks, Kane has taunted the league, showing the Opera Cup damaged at the Bomaye Fight Club gym.

Infuriated by this, Davey Boy Smith Jr., who recently returned to the league, has demanded a match with Kane… and it has been granted!

Will Davey Boy Smith stretch Kane past his pain threshold and make him pay for what he’s done?

Will the “Bomaye Bomber” snap off one of his 100+ suplexes and leave the mighty Bulldog in a heap of misery?

What will be the fate of the historic wrestling relic Opera Cup?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone vs. YAMATO (DragonGate)

Jacob Fatu vs. Ben-K (DragonGate)

National Openweight Championship

Davey Richards (Champion) vs. Johnny Fusion

World Tag Team Championship

Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) vs. Samoan SWAT Team

Real1 vs. Microman

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

The Billington Bulldogs

Lince Dorado

Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie

Microman

Mance Warner

Delirious

Sam Adonis

Billie Starkz

Cesar Duran

The FBI

La Estrella

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

