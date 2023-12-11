Alex Kane vs. Richard Holliday Confirmed For MLW Kings of Colosseum

As previously reported, Richard Hollday returned to MLW after several months away and challenged Alex Kane to an MLW World title match. Major League Wrestling has announced that the match will take place at Kings of Colosseum on January 6 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphiia.

MLW today announced a World Heavyweight Title Fight: Alex Kane (champion) vs. Richard Holliday (with Saint Laurent) at MLW Kings of Colosseum live and exclusively on FITE+ Saturday, January 6 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

— Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The World Titan Federation’s newest signee will challenge Kane for the belt live and exclusively on FITE+! Sign up for your FITE+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

In his last act as matchmaker for One-Shot, World Titan Federation promoter Saint Laurent made one last match and it will be the first match of 2024 signed for Kings of Colosseum as Richard Holliday challenges Alex Kane for the World Heavyweight Title!

Feeling robbed and desperate to dethrone Kane and finally get his plump, sweaty hands on the top championship in all of Major League Wrestling, Saint Laurent now looks to Holliday.

A former World Tag Team Champion and perennial top ranked threat to all belts during from 2019-2022, before going free agent, Holliday returns under the WTF banner more driven and with a whole federation backing his campaign for the title.

Now signed to the World Titan Federation, could all of the pieces finally be in place for Richard Holliday to capture his first World Heavyweight Title?

Lock in your tickets now at http://MLW2300.com and see it go down Saturday, January 6 in Philadelphia.