Alex Ocean Apologizes For Getting Heat Via Eddie Guerrero Shot at ICW: No Holds Barred Show

Independent wrestler Alex Ocean has apologized after he tried to get heat by slamming Eddie Guerrero during Saturday’s ICW: No Holds Barred show. Ocean defeated Akira during the event and during the match he said “f**k Eddie Guerrero!” The event came a day after the 15th anniversary of Guerrero’s passing.

Ocean posted to Twitter on Sunday to apologize to Guerrero’s family speficially and everyone else in general, writing:

“I would like to issue an apology for words spoken by me during last night’s show about the late Eddie Guerrero. During the heat of the moment I made a very tasteless comment in an attempt to attain cheap heat. I apologize to his family and everybody else I have offended. What I said was completely out of line, and I promise to do better going forward.”

(Part 2/2) What I said was completely out of line, and I promise to do better going forward. — Ocean Can’t Die (@thealexocean) November 15, 2020

He went on to answer a fan’s question, confirming that he knew it was the anniversary of Eddie’s death and was supposed to do something different to get heat:

“I did. We wanted to add things he did to pay our respects to him during the match. I was supposed to comment how I was better. Not what I ended up saying. I messed up.”