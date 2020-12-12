Alex Reynolds On Scary Spot During AEW Dynamite Tag Team Match, Teaming With John Silver Against Heavy Machinery On SmackDown

In a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Alex Reynolds discussed whether he was knocked out during an October tag team match on AEW Dynamite, teaming with John Silver on SmackDown, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Alex Reynolds on the scary spot during October tag team match on AEW Dynamite: “I was lying in the middle of the ring waiting for Private Party to hit the combination splash/leg drop off the top rope, and I got kinda rocked. It is what it is, but what many people online don’t know — obviously, because they weren’t in the situation — I wasn’t knocked out. I was awake the whole time and remember everything. I knew where I was, knew what was going on in the match. I literally did a self-check with myself. The big thing everyone was complaining about was Blade dragging me to the corner. That was all planned. What people aren’t understanding is that I just took a double team move off the top rope. In order to win the match, you have to be legal. So, Blade just drags me to the corner so he could become legal and try to win the match.

“People were upset, but I was just laying there and selling this move, but I was also rocked and just making sure I was OK. I’ve been wrestling long enough to know I’m pretty sure I could continue. John looked at me like, ‘Are you okay?’ And I was like ‘Yeah, I think I’m OK.’ While I was on the ground, I was like, ‘OK, I can do this.’ And then once I stood up, I was like, ‘Oh no.’ That’s the thing – that’s when everybody realized I was hurt. It’s chaotic. I’ll be honest, the worst part of it was the feedback I was getting on social media. That was the hardest thing. The doctors and everybody – once they knew I was hurt and once I knew I was hurt, it was like, ‘Hey, I’m done. Get me out of here.’ People sit back and watch it with the knowledge that I was already hurt. So they’re like, ‘They handled it wrong.’ And I’m like ‘No, they handled it perfectly.’ Thankfully, I’m OK, cleared, and ready to go.’ It was a little scary, and my wife was a little traumatized by it.”

On teaming with John Silver to face Heavy Machinery on SmackDown: “That was just wild. At that time, it was always cool doing extra work for WWE, but both of us had done it for so long and you know what to expect. You’re going in, you’re going to eat catering. Maybe you do something, maybe you don’t, whatever. It’s just uncomfortable, but when they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s at MSG,’ it’s like, ‘Oh I want this one. We’re not passing that one up.’ And then earlier in the day, we kind of had matches beforehand, so John and I just wrestled each other. And they just pulled us both aside and were like, ‘It’s gonna be you guys vs. Heavy Machinery.’ For Long Island guys, wrestling in Madison Square Garden – it’s wild, and the coolest moment for me was like, it’s SmackDown, you’re nervous, and you want to make sure you’re doing it right. I just remember John kind of elbowed me while the ring was dark, and he’s just like, ‘This is pretty cool.’ I looked around and looked where I was sitting at WrestleMania 20. I was like, ‘Yeah, this is pretty cool.’ It was just a cool moment.”

