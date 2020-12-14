Alex Reynolds & John Silver Thought They Were Getting Fired Before Getting on BTE, Silver On Tony Khan Ribbing Him

The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver discussed getting on Being the Elite and how they thought they were getting fired just beforehand on the latest AEW Unrestricted.

Silver on Tony Khan ribbing him about his personality on BTE vs. Dynamite: “Yeah. I feel like he always just likes to do little ribs at me. And it always scares me because he’s the boss, so I’m always nervous. But he — everyone was telling me beforehand, ‘Oh, Tony loves your stuff on BTE. He thinks it’s great.’ So, I’m like, ‘Oh cool, that’s awesome.’ And then I see Tony, and I’m expecting him to have this, ‘Hey, I saw your stuff. I like it,’ But he was like, ‘What the hell, man? Where do you get off?’ [laughs] I’m like, ‘Wha-?’ He’s like, ‘Where do you get off? You have all this personality in BTE but you don’t want to do it for us on TV?’ I’m like, ‘[stammers] I didn’t know I was supposed to.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, you’re gonna do it now, okay?’ I’m like, ‘Okay!'”

Reynolds on being at a lull before they got onto BTE: “We had gotten to a point where we were almost just like, bummed out because we weren’t doing a lot. You know, Stu and Uno were away in Canada for a while. And then they brought in 10, and then they brought in 5, and they’re winning matches. And we couldn’t even get matches on Dark. So we thought we were being replaced.”

Silver on being being worried about their spot at the time: “Yeah, we thought we were getting fired. I actually asked Matt, Matt Jackson – I’m like, ‘Hey, are we, ah — are we getting kicked out of Dark Order?’ He’s like, ‘No, no! No, you’re not.’ Because when we came back, we finally came back, those two guys got added. They were squashing people on Dark. And then we were there, we did nothing. It was like, we thought, ‘Okay, I guess we’re being replaced. I don’t know, hopefully we still keep our jobs,’ but we were really depressed then. But then, right after that was when we started doing BTE. And that’s what took off.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.