Alex Shelley Added to PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2022
December 7, 2021 | Posted by
We have our second competitor for the 2022 PWG Battle of Los Angeles, and it’s a Motor City Machine Gun. PWG announced on Tuesday that Alex Shelley is joining JONAH as announcement names in the tournament.
JONAH was announced as the first named competitor on Monday. The tournament takes place on January 29th and 30th.
Alex Shelley is the second entrant in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 8, 2021
