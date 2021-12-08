wrestling / News

Alex Shelley Added to PWG Battle Of Los Angeles 2022

December 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Alex Shelley

We have our second competitor for the 2022 PWG Battle of Los Angeles, and it’s a Motor City Machine Gun. PWG announced on Tuesday that Alex Shelley is joining JONAH as announcement names in the tournament.

JONAH was announced as the first named competitor on Monday. The tournament takes place on January 29th and 30th.

