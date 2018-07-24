Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Alex Shelley Announces His Retirement

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Alex Shelley Alex Shelley’s

Alex Shelley (35) posted the following on Twitter, announcing his retirement. It had been previously reported that Shelley’s ROH contract had expired, that he was out of action since suffering an injury in June, and that he was going to focus on his schooling until the end of 2018.

article topics :

Alex Shelley, ROH, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading