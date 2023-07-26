Alex Shelley Challenges Hiroshi Tanahashi For Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2

Impact Wrestling shared a video of World Champion Alex Shelley challenging Hiroshi Tanahashi to a match at Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2. He offered to put his title on the line.

He said: “You were a big senpai to me for years when I was in New Japan Pro Wrestling. I looked up to you because you’re the Ace. Well guess what? I’m the joker. Come August 20th, world-famous 2300 Arena, go ahead. Challenge for this. I’m gonna show you why now I’m the best in the world.”