Alex Shelley Comments On Future Amid Reports Of TNA Contract Ending

Alex Shelley took to social media to comment on his future following reports that the Motor City Machine Guns’ contract with TNA is ending. As previously noted, Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin got a sendoff following the weekend’s TNA Impact tapings as their contracts are said to be done as of the end of March, with interest from several companies. Shelley posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday, writing:

“While things change, I want to express this – try to leave things better off than when you found them. Everyone is someone, treat them with respect, show up enthused, do your best, and help others whenever possible. I hope this isn’t too “Live, Laugh, Love” wall art cringe.”

The team will reportedly be free agents starting April 1st.