Alex Shelley Confirmed as Final Entrant in MLW Opera Cup

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has confirmed the earlier report that Alex Shelley is the final entrant in this year’s Opera Cup tournament. Shelley recently returned to the ring earlier this month, facing Tom Lawlor at GCWBLP 3 Cups Stuffed.

The MLW Opera Cup is set for October 2 and will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can see the full announcement on Shelley making his MLW debut next month below:

Alex Shelley joins MLW; enters Opera Cup Debut set for Oct 2 in Philly Alex Shelley will make his Major League Wrestling debut Saturday night October 2nd at the 2300 Arena. Entering the Opera Cup, Shelley is the eighth and final participant. His opening round opponent and full brackets will be revealed in the days ahead. “Alex is a true fighting artist,” said Court Bauer. “He’s someone I’ve been dying to bring into MLW and the timing is perfect as the Opera Cup is the definitive stage for the grappling genius that is Alex Shelley.” See Shelley square off alongside seven other participants in the historic 2021 edition of the Opera Cup in Philadelphia.

The tournament field for the Opera Cup is now set with Shelley, Lee Moriarty, Bobby Fish, Calvin Tankman, TJP, Davey Richards, Matt Cross and Tom Lawlor.