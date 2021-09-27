Alex Shelley Confirms He’s No Longer Working For Impact Wrestling

Fightful Select recently spoke to Alex Shelley, who recently joined MLW, and he confirmed that he is no longer working for Impact Wrestling. Shelley said that his relationship with the company is fine, he just isn’t working there. He noted that he was “really happy” to come back last year and work with The North, and he’s open to going back. He praised the current iteration of the company with Scott D’Amore in charge. However, he added that they have a large roster and there’s only so much time in a day for him.

He said talks with MLW began a couple of years ago, but the timing was never right. He said he was a fan of the company during the early 2000s. He mentioned wanting to work with Alex Hammerstone in the future.