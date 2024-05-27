Alex Shelley Dismisses Question About AEW Status

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) concluded their time with TNA Wrestling in late March after working the March 22 and March 23 tapings in Philadelphia.

Bodyslam previously reported there have been discussions about the Motor City Machine Guns potentially signing with AEW.

During an appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event, Shelley was questioned about the rumors.

He said (per Fightful), “No, I wouldn’t share any of that. Loose lips sink ships.”