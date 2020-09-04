Alex Shelley Explains Why He’s Not in ROH Pure Championship Tournament

Alex Shelley has a very simple and good reason why he’s not taking part in the ROH Pure Championship Tournament. The tournament is set to begin on September 12th and features Matt Sydal, Delirious, Jay Lethal, Dalton Castle, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Kenny King, Silas Young, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, PJ Black, Josh Woods, Fred Yehi, Tony Deppen, Wheeler Yuta, and Rust Taylor.

After it was questioned by some why Shelley won’t be involved, he posted noting that his physical therapy work can’t let him get that much time off work:

“Valid question: why wasn’t I in the [ROH] Pure Title Tournament? Answer: I legitimately couldn’t take that much time off work right now. Like you, I am bound by [Compensated Personal Time Off]. And I love my patients. I intentionally have avoided a contract to wrestle Pure matches, however. Soon.”