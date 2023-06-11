Alex Shelley Reacts To His IMPACT Title Win, Says His Best “Was Good Enough”

Speaking in an IMPACT digital exclusive after his Against All Odds title match, Alex Shelley shared his reaction to defeating Steve Maclin for the World Championship (per Fightful). The wrestler credited those who supported and taught him up to this point as contributors to the victory. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete video exclusive below.

On his mental state during and after the match: “It really hasn’t sunk in. I’m still so revved up. My adrenals are just pumping. I’m just like a big ball of stress right now, but that’s fight or flight for you. It did feel surreal. As soon as there was a three count and I pinned him, it felt surreal. It’s a very lucid, waking dream. kind of sublime, like standing at the edge of a building and like looking over like, ‘I don’t know if I should be here right now.’ My back hurts. Everything hurts. My heart don’t hurt. My brain doesn’t hurt, and as soon as that bell rang, it was autopilot. It’s what I was meant to be doing. Effortlessness, time slowing down, felt like I was in complete control, even when I wasn’t. I was always not just one step ahead, but ten steps. I think the end result speaks for itself.”

On the accomplishment of the title win: “It’d be nice to say that I did this on my own. Twenty years have taught me nobody does. Nobody. I’m legitimately just a product of everything around me. Just absorbing that energy and learning all these look into applying them. I mean, honest to God, it’s cliche, but you do your best, and that’s all you can do. It took me a long time to realize that my best was good enough. Now, I’ve got that to prove it.”