Alex Shelley Weighs In On Possible Impact World Title Defense Against Josh Alexander

Alex Shelley is down to defend his Impact World Championship against Josh Alexander when the opportunity arises. Shelley won the title from Steve Maclin, who had won it after Alexander had been forced to give it up due to injury. With Alexander back in action and having previously defeated Shelley at Emergence 2022, Shelley was asked in an interview with ComicBook Nation about the possible rematch with the title on the line.

“Yeah, of course,” Shelley said (per Fightful). “I would like to wrestle Josh again. He’s very, very good, and he’s a friend of mine. If I beat him, then we’d be 1-1, and that’d be nice for me. I think certainly in IMPACT, if not the world, he’s the best, and he pushes you. He’s a wrestler’s wrestler. He trains hard, and he’s in the ring constantly. He studies matches. He’s somebody who’s very sharp. He makes you sharper. Ultimately, that’s what I’m about.”

He continued, “I think growing as a pro wrestler is the most important factor for me because the championship’s awesome, but at the same time, if you stop growing, you’re kind of dead in the water,” Shelley said.