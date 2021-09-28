Alex Shelley Discusses His Current Relationship With Impact Wrestling, Being Open To a Return

Alex Shelley was recently interviewed by Fightful, and in addition to confirming he is no longer working with Impact Wrestling, he discussed his current relationship with the company, being open to a return, and much more. Here’s what Shelley had to say:

Alex Shelley on his current relationship with Impact: “It’s fine. I just don’t work for them. I wasn’t able to main event one of their pay-per-views and that was when COVID numbers spiked and due to my occupation outside wrestling, my company had restricted travel with new mandates and vaccines and so on and so forth. To be honest with you, I wasn’t going to be wrestling for IMPACT much longer. We had not agreed to that, let’s put it that way. Not that I have anything against them at all. I was so happy to come back and I was so thrilled with my time there to wrestle The North. I think the North are just incredible, Josh Alexander and Page both and it helped Sabin come back and ease in after an ACL repair.”

On the depth of Impact’s roster and being open to a return: “But at the same time, they’ve just got so many guys on their roster. For me, scheduling wise actually, it works out quite a bit better to wrestle on the weekends currently because I do have a career outside wrestling. I can definitely say I have nothing but praise for IMPACT in its current incarnation. They do everything well. Scott D’Amore handles things amazingly. I really, really love being there. I would love to go back, I really would. But I’ve only got so much time. There’s only so many hours in a day.”