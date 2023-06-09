Alex Shelley Claims He Is The Kevin Bacon Of The Wrestling Industry

In a recent appearance with WrestleZone, Alex Shelley noted his proximity to a number of wrestling icons from various promotions, calling himself “the Kevin Bacon of pro wrestling” (via Fightful). According to Shelley, his influence can be seen on a variety of elements within the industry due to his personal connections to so many figures in the field. You can find a highlight from Shelley and watch the complete interview below.

On his many connections and associations in the wrestling industry: “What I would want is for somebody to dig a little deeper, go down a google rabbit hole. Just type my name in and see what happens and once you start digging into archives, you start to realize that [I am] the Kevin Bacon of pro wrestling. This guy is a conduit, this guy is somebody who does connect all corners of the universe, and I really do. It’s because I’ve been very fortunate and lucky to be surrounded by these people who are just so immensely talented. I dare you to find somebody else that was trained by Sabu, but also helped train Trey Miguel. I dare you to find somebody else who was Kevin Nash’s mentor, but also helped mentor Okada. It’s just these weird situations that only seem to happen to me, and I’m very grateful for that. The reason I achieved success is because I was around greatness all the time, that makes it easier. So I was very fortunate to be in the right place at the right time and because of that, I may have had some influence on quite a few aspects of wrestling.”