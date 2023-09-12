Alex Shelley On Why He Loves TNA Original Gimmick Matches

Alex Shelley is a big fan of TNA’s original gimmick matches, and he recently explained why. The Impact World Champion spoke with Fightful’s In the Weeds and talked about why he appreciates all the unique concepts that TNA came up with through the years, noting that they challenge him as a wrestler.

“I love all the TNA original matches,” he said. “Feast or Fired, reverse battle royal, Terrordome, Ultimate X. I think all those matches are awesome. They are unorthodox and they challenge you in different ways as a wrestler, which is what I enjoy most about it. In the Feast or Fired match, because of the nature, I had Sabin [Chris Sabin] and that was massive. You typically saw the tag teams excel a little more in those types of situations. Lethal Consequences, Rock N Rave Infection, LAX, the tag teams get a bit more when they’re working together.”

Impact taped new Ultimate X and Feast or Fired matches at their Impact 1000 show.