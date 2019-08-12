Alex Shelley Says He Would Love to Wrestle Again in NJPW, Praises Work Ethic of ‘Little Brother’ Jay White

– WrestlingInc.com and Nick Hausman interviewed Alex Shelley during last week’s ROH Summer Supercard event. Shelley discussed wanting to wrestle in NJPW again and more. Below are some highlights for the interview from WrestlingInc.com.

Shelley on if he still has interest wrestling in NJPW again: “I would love to, and one of the things that made me want to come back to Ring of Honor—and it was a multi-factorial decision, no doubt about it—it was a relationship with New Japan, if I’m being transparent. I consider myself a friend of New Japan, and I hope New Japan does, too.”

Shelley on his fingerprints being on the NJPW roster: “I’ve had these interesting relationships with some of [New Japan Pro Wrestling’s] top stars over the years. Where I’ve lived with, or hosted, or helped train a handful of them with their current gimmicks, to some extent. And my fingerprints are on their roster, I just don’t think a lot of people would ever examine it that closely. It’s not me taking credit, let’s clear that up. Because they did the work. I can help them as much as I possibly can, but ultimately it’s them. I’m not in there having the matches for them, I’m not with them doing the media appearances, it’s their hard work and their credit.”

“I did have Jay White live with me for about a year and a half. He lived with me in Detroit when he did his excursion in Ring of Honor. Okada and I were very, very, close. When he first got sent to Orlando for TNA, many years ago, I e-mailed the office and said, ‘Look, I know this guy’—because I’d actually wrestled him before he got into New Japan—’If you need somebody to take care him, I’m your guy.’ I would help him as much as I could, being a stranger in a strange land, that’s hard.”

His thoughts on Jay White: “I can’t think of somebody who worked harder. This guy would literally cook his dinner in my kitchen and then eat dinner while watching whatever matches. He really put the time in and put the work in. He deserves every iota of it. He loves pro wrestling, he’s one of my best friends, like my little brother.”

Alex Shelley on if he’d ever consider joining the Bullet Club currently led by Jay White: “I think that’s his call, I don’t know. But working with Jay, most certainly, yes, absolutely I am! Jay White’s Bullet Club? Yeah, of course, it’d be foolish not to.”