Alex Shelley Not Medically Cleared For Prestige Wrestling Next Weekend
Alex Shelley will not be competing at Prestige Wrestling’s show next weekend, as he isn’t yet medically cleared. Prestige announced on Thursday that the Impact World Champion was unable to get cleared to compete at the November 12th show, where he was set to team with Cody Chhun & Guillermo Rosas against Alan Angels & Sinner And Saint. Shelley will still be at the show as part of a post-event Meet & Greet, as you can see below.
As previously reported, Shelley suffered an extremely pulled calf muscle on the Impact UK Invasion tour. Impact president Scott D’Amore said of Shelley’s status:
“He’s gonna need a little bit of rest and a little bit of time but he’s gonna be more than healthy and ready before he needs to be back in an IMPACT Wrestling ring. So it’s going to be a good chance for him to rest and recharge. Like this company, like this group does, this talent and crew they rallied around each other. Before I even had a chance to turn my mind towards it talent were coming up and offering suggestions and one of them was Frankie Kazarian stepping up.”
Due to an injury ALEX SHELLEY is not medically cleared to compete at #PrestigeAlive!
All SEATED TICKET HOLDERS will now get a rare meet & greet with ALEX SHELLEY immediately after the show.
Updates to the match card coming soon.
