Alex Shelley On His Experiences With Hiroshi Tanahashi, Learning From Him

Alex Shelley has had the opportunity to work with Hiroshi Tanahashi several times, and he recently discussed learning from the NJPW star. Shelley faces Tanahashi at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United 2 and has teamed with him several times in NJPW, and he spoke about the experiences with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds. You can see a couple highlights below:

On learning from observing Tanahashi: “I was in TNA when he showed up and wrestled AJ [AJ Styles]. He came back a little later, and he was preparing for his big match at the Tokyo Dome with Mutoh [Keiji Mutoh]. I was there at the Dome when he beat Mutoh. Mutoh had the IWGP World Title for a year and beat everyone. Three years after that, I ended up leaving TNA and coming to New Japan and was grateful to do so. He was champion and the company was starting to grow again. You had global economic issues in 2008, and going forward, and I’m able to witness Tana on virtually every level as a champion. I teamed with him multiple times, I was on the bus with him, we both sat in the back. I was in the gym with him, I was at the dojo when he’d come and train. I saw how he prepared for his big matches. I saw how he handled media and his appearances. I saw how he tried to balance all of it, and I never forget that. I never forgot his kindness, how he took care of everybody, helping the younger wrestlers. That set an example. You hear people leading by example. Tana led by example. I don’t think a lot of people would be able to share that experience with you.”

On Tanahashi’s work ethic and facing him in the ring: “I saw him over the years work his ass off. He’s 46 years old and he’s been going at that rate since he won the title when he was about 30. He’s so special. To actually step in the ring with him, that will be one of these things where I’m going to say, ‘I got to wrestle Tanahashi, how cool is that?’ It’s going to be spoken in wind whispers. I wasn’t able to just wrestle him, I actually beat him, which is a huge honor of itself. To have that comprehensive experience of basically living on the road with the guy was truly the special part about it. I wouldn’t be the same person I am in wrestling if I hadn’t had him as somebody who led by example.”