Alex Shelley Praises His Time In WWE NXT

In an interview with Fightful, Alex Shelley praised his time in WWE NXT, where he appeared briefly as a partner for KUSHIDA in the Dusty Rhodes Classic. Here are highlights:

On his time in NXT: “I loved it. I’d rather not discuss whether or not we were going to go forward with this because it just really doesn’t matter in the long run, right? I really liked it. I loved it. They treated their athletes so well, right? They treat their wrestlers like pro athletes. I’ve never seen anything like it and I’ve been in wrestling almost twenty years, which is crazy to say. The amount of care they put into this is just paramount. They really, really tried to take care of these people’s health and that’s something I had never been witness to and I hope it’s a change going forward. I loved teaming with Kushida. I loved the Time Splitters with all my heart. I think things might have been different though, had the pandemic not happened.”

On deciding at the time if he wanted to continue wrestling: “For me, personally, I really had to take a good hard look at whether or not I wanted to go full bore into wrestling or keep my medical career and I couldn’t do both. I just couldn’t. At the same time anything that was entertainment-related, economically speaking, took a huge hit and is still recovering. Financially and mentally I thought, ‘You know what? If you’re not sure of something, one of the best things you can do is do nothing at all. Just sit out for a little while.’ So I just kind of waited and in doing so, of course, the opportunity for IMPACT came back to work with Sabin, so I got to reform the Machine Guns and I was so happy I did that. But everything’s up in the air now. I have nothing good things to say about NXT or IMPACT. Both amazing.”