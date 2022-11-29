wrestling / News
Alex Shelley Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023
A sixth competitor has joined the field for PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 in Alex Shelley. PWG announced on Monday that the Motor City Machine Guns member has been added to the tournament. He joins Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, and Komander in the tournament.
PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.
Alex Shelley is the sixth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles!
— PWG (@OfficialPWG) November 29, 2022
