wrestling / News

Alex Shelley Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023

November 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Alex Shelley Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

A sixth competitor has joined the field for PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 in Alex Shelley. PWG announced on Monday that the Motor City Machine Guns member has been added to the tournament. He joins Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, and Komander in the tournament.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.

