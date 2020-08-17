Alex Shelley Reveals Upcoming Impact Debuts For Xplosion

Alex Shelley has revealed a few new names that will debut for Impact Wrestling on episode of Xplosion. The Motor City Machine Guns member took to Twitter to note that Benjamin Carter, Lee Moriarty, and Tre Lamar will all be debuting for thje company on their B-show:

When I said today was a big day for independent wrestling, I meant it. Thank you, @IMPACTWRESTLING for recognizing hard work, drive, talent, and doing things the right way. Chambers, roll out. pic.twitter.com/Qz1psec0pJ — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) August 17, 2020

So, to be clear: @bencarterbxb at the far left, then @TreLaMar_, finally @apexofcombat. All will have their @IMPACTWRESTLING debuts broadcast via Xplosion; Impact has a rich history of cultivating independent talent. Feel free to show support for the boys and @bassdrumofdeath. pic.twitter.com/uadkU0A5PN — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) August 17, 2020

Benjamin Carter graduated from Seth Rollins’ Black and Brave Wrestling Academy, while Moriarty has worked for companies like GCW, Beyond Wrestling, PWX, and AIW. GCW has also seen Lamar before; he has additionally made appearances for Warrior Wrestling and Black Label Pro.