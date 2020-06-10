Alex Shelley Says ROH Paid Him For Shows Canceled By COVID-19

Alex Shelley is calling out ROH in a good way, revealing that they paid him despite being a free agent for booked shows that were canceled due to COVID-19. Shelley took to Twitter on Tuesday evening and took a moment to praise the company for paying him for bookings that he agreed to but never was able to fulfill when they were canceled due to the pandemic.

Shelley continued, “This is despite the fact that I am a free agent and currently available to and negotiating with other companies if I am being forthright and honest. This was so wildly appreciated.”

Shelley, who has works in physical therapy, continued, “I never stopped working with patients who potentially contracted Covid. I could have become ill; this would reduce my income substantially. @ringofhonor paying me for shows I agreed to really put some of my stress at ease. I never stopped treating patients. I wouldn’t have anyway, however, I recognized the fact I could get very ill and have to step away from work – this would reduce my income substantially. So, again, thank you @ringofhonor for giving me a little extra confidence as it pertains to helping people in pain.”

