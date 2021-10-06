wrestling / News
Alex Shelley Says The Indies Are Where He Wants to Be Now
Alex Shelley has worked all over the place, but he says that right now the independent scene is where he wants to be. Shelley spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:
On his current plans in wrestling: “Right now, the independents are where I want to be. That’s not to say I wouldn’t go back to a big company. AEW looks amazing. I had a great experience in WWE/NXT, Impact is doing some great stuff and so is Ring of Honor. I miss New Japan so dearly. But I very much enjoy independent wrestling on a grassroots level.”
On finding joy in working on the indies: “When I was growing up in this industry, I saw how dog-eat-dog it was, and I learned I needed a contingency plan. That was hard because I love pro wrestling so much. I’d pursued my education so I had a backup plan, and I promised myself I would never wrestle because I needed to, but rather only because I loved it. I’ve kept that promise. Wrestling Garcia and Yuta, these are matches I want. I’ve found a special kind of joy and energy grinding on the independents. I’m a play-for-the-love-of-the-game player. To me, this is what makes life worth living. And now I get to feed off the energy and spirit of Garcia and Wheeler. These are two very special wrestlers. If I can hang with these guys, I can hang with anybody in this industry.”
More Trending Stories
- Adam Scherr Comments on His WWE Release, What The News Has Taught Him
- Cody Rhodes Says He Will Not Challenge For AEW World Title
- Bryan Danielson Thinks Match With Kenny Omega May Have Topped Wrestlemania Match with Kofi Kingston
- Dana Brooke Seemingly Reacts to Corey Graves’ Comments During Her Raw Match