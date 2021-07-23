Alex Shelley Set To Appear At GCW & Black Label Pro’s 3 Cups Stuffed

Alex Shelley is coming back in the ring in September, as he’s set to appear at GCW & Black Label Pro’s 3 Cups Stuffed show. GCW announced on Friday that Shelley is set to appear at the September 3rd show in Chicago.

Shelley is making his first appearance since his run in Impact leading into IMPACT Hard to Kill in January. He noted in a statement after that he was on a hiatus due to his work as a physical therapy clinician, which required more restrictive standards in regard to COVID-19. Shelley had noted at the time that he was unable to travel and thus appear for Impact until he’s vaccinated, and said that Impact has been very supportive and understanding of the situation.