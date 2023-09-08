Alex Shelley Evaluates Steve Maclin and Josh Alexander Ahead of Victory Road

In a recent Fightful interview, IMPACT’s Alex Shelley shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout between Steve Maclin and Josh Alexander. The fight will occur at IMPACT Victory Road, with both talents rumored to be significant prospects to challenge for the IMPACT World Title currently held by Shelley. You can find a highlight from Shelley on the subject and watch the full interview below.

On his evaluation of both Maclin and Alexander: “They’re both so good. Personal discrepancies aside, they both work so hard and are so talented. When I first met Maclin, it was in the tag team tournament at NXT. It was KUSHIDA and I against him and [Westin Blake]. I thought he was so awesome. ‘This guy is really phenomenal.’ He reminded me so much of Bobby Roode. I tell him that to this day. He loves wrestling. I can say the same thing about Josh Alexander. They pursue it in different ways but they’re about the same age, the same size, and they have a lot of the same attributes. They’re hard, tough, solid wrestlers. I’ve gone toe to toe with both. Maclin and I went 25 minutes, Josh and I went over 30. They’re just so good. I love being tested that way. Either one of them as challengers, that’s phenomenal to me. If they can take the belt from me, by all means, attempt to do so. Ultimately, I view championship reigns as Darwinistic. If I can’t maintain it, it’s not mine to hold anymore. They’re both worthy of being champion.”