Alex Shelley Teases Reunion With KUSHIDA In NXT
August 27, 2020 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Alex Shelley revealed that while he is working for Impact Wrestling, he’s actually a free agent. And then he teased a reunion with his Time Splitters partner KUSHIDA in NXT to challenge Breezango for the NXT tag team titles.
He wrote: “KUSHIDA, I am a free agent bro. Time Splitters challenge to Tyler Breeze and Fandango? In WWE NXT? Let’s go!”
This wouldn’t be the first time they’ve teamed up in NXT, as they were a part of the Dusty Rhodes tag team classic in January, losing to James Drake and Zack Gibson in the first round.
@KUSHIDA_0904, I am free agent bro. Time Splitters challenge to @MmmGorgeous and @WWEFandango? In @WWENXT? Let’s go!
— @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) August 27, 2020
