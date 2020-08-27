Alex Shelley Teases Reunion With KUSHIDA In NXT

In a post on Twitter, Alex Shelley revealed that while he is working for Impact Wrestling, he’s actually a free agent. And then he teased a reunion with his Time Splitters partner KUSHIDA in NXT to challenge Breezango for the NXT tag team titles.

He wrote: “KUSHIDA, I am a free agent bro. Time Splitters challenge to Tyler Breeze and Fandango? In WWE NXT? Let’s go!”

This wouldn’t be the first time they’ve teamed up in NXT, as they were a part of the Dusty Rhodes tag team classic in January, losing to James Drake and Zack Gibson in the first round.