Alex Shelley Files Trademark For Motor City Machine Guns

Alex Shelley has filed trademarks for the Motor City Machine Guns. Fightful reports that Shelley filed two trademarks on March 19th, one for “Motor City Machine Guns” and one for “MCMG.”

Shelley and Chris Sabin’s TNA contracts have been reported as expiring at the end of the month and they are are scheduled to work Smash Wrestling’s show in London, Ontario, Canada on April 21, which also happens to be the same night as TNA’s post-Rebellion TV taping.

The trademarks are described as follows: