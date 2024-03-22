wrestling / News

Alex Shelley Files Trademark For Motor City Machine Guns

March 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Against All Odds Chris Sabin Alex Shelley Motor City Machine Guns Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Alex Shelley has filed trademarks for the Motor City Machine Guns. Fightful reports that Shelley filed two trademarks on March 19th, one for “Motor City Machine Guns” and one for “MCMG.”

Shelley and Chris Sabin’s TNA contracts have been reported as expiring at the end of the month and they are are scheduled to work Smash Wrestling’s show in London, Ontario, Canada on April 21, which also happens to be the same night as TNA’s post-Rebellion TV taping.

The trademarks are described as follows:

Mark For: MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Mark For: MCMG trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

