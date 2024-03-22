wrestling / News
Alex Shelley Files Trademark For Motor City Machine Guns
Alex Shelley has filed trademarks for the Motor City Machine Guns. Fightful reports that Shelley filed two trademarks on March 19th, one for “Motor City Machine Guns” and one for “MCMG.”
Shelley and Chris Sabin’s TNA contracts have been reported as expiring at the end of the month and they are are scheduled to work Smash Wrestling’s show in London, Ontario, Canada on April 21, which also happens to be the same night as TNA’s post-Rebellion TV taping.
The trademarks are described as follows:
Mark For: MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Mark For: MCMG trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
More Trending Stories
- Britt Baker Shuts Down False Rumor Being Spread About Mercedes Mone in AEW
- Ronda Rousey Wanted To Bash John Laurinaitis and Bruce Prichard In Her Book
- The Undertaker Recalls How He Felt Performing At Over the Edge 1999 After Owen Hart’s Death
- Eric Bischoff On Reports Of WWE Talent Having Issues With The Rock’s Promo Freedom