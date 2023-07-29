Alex Shelley vs. Chris Sabin Set For Prestige Wrestling Event

Prestige Wrestling has announced a match between the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, at Roseland 6. The match will be for the Prestige Wrestling Championship. The event happens on September 1 in Portland, OR.

The show also includes:

* Matt Cardona vs. Breeze

* Rey Fenix vs. Rey Horus

* Killer Kelly vs. Xia Brookside

* Shun Skywalker vs. Kevin Blackwood

* C4 vs. Midnight Heat in a TLC match

* Guardians of the Squared Circle vs Creature Double Feature vs ACAB

