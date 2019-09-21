Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham Set for Glory by Honor

– ROH Wrestling has announced that Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham is official for the upcoming Glory by Honor card in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event is set for October 12. Below are some highlights.

FORMER ALLIES ALEX SHELLEY, JONATHAN GRESHAM SQUARE OFF AT GLORY BY HONOR IN NEW ORLEANS

Former allies Alex Shelley and Jonathan Gresham will face each other for the first time at Glory By Honor in New Orleans on Oct. 12.

At first glance, Shelley versus Gresham looks like it should be a classic, ROH-style match, but given Gresham’s newfound willingness to win at any cost, it may not end up being such an “honorable” match.

Shelley issued the challenge to Gresham at the Global Wars Espectacular tour in Dearborn, Mich., earlier this month. Shelley was addressing the crowd and talking about wanting to face the top competitors in ROH when Gresham interrupted him.

Gresham, who was part of the Search and Destroy faction with Shelley and others a couple years ago, said that he and Shelley had talked about restoring honor to ROH, but Shelley dropped the ball by losing to ROH World Champion Matt Taven at Summer Supercard in August. Gresham said he’s been in ROH a few years now and hasn’t been handed opportunities like Shelley has, and that angers him.

Shelley said if Gresham wants to find out how good he really is, they should wrestle each other at Glory by Honor. Gresham walked away without answering, but he later accepted the challenge.

Who will come out on top is this matchup of talented veterans? Join us live in person or streaming for HonorClub to find out!